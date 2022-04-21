Accolade (ACCD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Accolade by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Accolade by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accolade by 45.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Accolade by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Accolade by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 62,889 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

