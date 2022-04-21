Accolade (ACCD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Accolade by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Accolade by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accolade by 45.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Accolade by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Accolade by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 62,889 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accolade (Get Rating)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.