ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ACM Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACM Research by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $900.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.56. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

