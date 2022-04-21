adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €285.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €285.00 ($306.45) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADS. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($374.19) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($376.34) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €296.56 ($318.88).

Shares of ADS opened at €208.05 ($223.71) on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($216.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €211.21 and a 200-day moving average of €244.30.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

