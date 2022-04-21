ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

ADMA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 81,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $395.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.17. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 6.87.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 173,135 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

