Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.64) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:ADT1 opened at GBX 142.39 ($1.85) on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 178.50 ($2.32). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.94. The company has a current ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 20.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market cap of £379.30 million and a PE ratio of -30.95.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Adriatic Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.