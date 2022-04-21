Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.64) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.64% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:ADT1 opened at GBX 142.39 ($1.85) on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 178.50 ($2.32). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.94. The company has a current ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 20.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market cap of £379.30 million and a PE ratio of -30.95.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.