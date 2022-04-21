Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.64) price target on the stock.

LON ADT1 opened at GBX 142.39 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 20.41 and a quick ratio of 20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.94. The company has a market capitalization of £379.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.50 ($2.32).

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

