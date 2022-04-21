Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.64) price target on the stock.
LON ADT1 opened at GBX 142.39 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 20.41 and a quick ratio of 20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.94. The company has a market capitalization of £379.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.50 ($2.32).
