Advantage Energy (AAVVF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS: AAVVF) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

4/14/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

4/14/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.50.

4/8/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

4/1/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$12.00.

3/30/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.25.

3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

