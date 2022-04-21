Advantage Energy (AAVVF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS: AAVVF) in the last few weeks:
- 4/18/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$13.50.
- 4/14/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.
- 4/14/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.50.
- 4/8/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00.
- 4/1/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$12.00.
- 3/30/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.25.
- 3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00.
- 3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00.
- 2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50.
- 2/28/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.
