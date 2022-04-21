AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AEWU opened at GBX 125.91 ($1.64) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of £199.47 million and a PE ratio of 4.85. AEW UK REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 91.18 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.05 ($1.64).

Get AEW UK REIT alerts:

About AEW UK REIT (Get Rating)

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AEW UK REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEW UK REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.