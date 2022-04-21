AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:AEWU opened at GBX 125.91 ($1.64) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of £199.47 million and a PE ratio of 4.85. AEW UK REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 91.18 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.05 ($1.64).
