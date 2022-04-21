Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM opened at C$81.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$36.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$58.02 and a twelve month high of C$89.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,437,377.08. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,872,189.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.