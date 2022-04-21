Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.59.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.