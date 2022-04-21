Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.10.

AEM stock opened at C$81.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.96. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Director Sean Boyd purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.75 per share, with a total value of C$667,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.