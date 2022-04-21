Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.10.

TSE AEM opened at C$81.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.95 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$75.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.96. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$58.02 and a 1 year high of C$89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 3,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Director Sean Boyd bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.75 per share, with a total value of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

