Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $64.89 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

