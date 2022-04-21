Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$105.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.55.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM traded down C$3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$77.34. 692,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,527. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$58.02 and a 12 month high of C$89.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,872,189.99.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.