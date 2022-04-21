AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

AIKI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,104. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.47. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

