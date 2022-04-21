Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.73) to €4.60 ($4.95) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,690. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

