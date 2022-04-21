Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €142.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €142.00 ($152.69) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($152.69) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($137.63) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €143.07 ($153.84).

EPA AIR traded down €0.40 ($0.43) on Wednesday, hitting €104.22 ($112.06). 1,231,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($107.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €107.90 and a 200-day moving average of €110.37.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

