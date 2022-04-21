AJ Bell’s (AJB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.27) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 320 ($4.16) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 397 ($5.17).

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 280.64 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 470 ($6.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 352.44.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

