Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.22 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.