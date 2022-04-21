Alamos Gold Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.20.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$11.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.72. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$256.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,585 shares in the company, valued at C$229,458.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -34.88%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

