Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGI. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.32.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,672,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

