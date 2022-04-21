Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.28, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.51) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

ALK stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $72.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

