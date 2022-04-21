Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.93. 6,549,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after buying an additional 207,099 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 61,638 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $5,447,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,994,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

