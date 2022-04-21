Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Shares of AA stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. Alcoa has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.30.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

