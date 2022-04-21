Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) vs. CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

CITIC pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Algoma Steel Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

This table compares CITIC and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CITIC N/A N/A N/A Algoma Steel Group N/A 101.77% 30.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CITIC and Algoma Steel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CITIC 1 0 0 0 1.00 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CITIC presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.35%. Algoma Steel Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.49%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than CITIC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CITIC and Algoma Steel Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CITIC $91.21 billion 0.34 $9.04 billion N/A N/A Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Summary

Algoma Steel Group beats CITIC on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CITIC (Get Rating)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil; coal mining; import and export of commodities; aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; manganese mining and processing; development of iron ore mine; production of copper and ferroniobium; and operation of coal-fired power stations. In addition, the company manufactures special steel, bars, plates, steel tubes, forged steel, wires, and casting billets. Further, it provides engineering contracting services for infrastructure, housing, municipal, and industrial facilities, as well as agriculture, energy, and resources sectors; and engineering services in the areas of urban development and environmental protection. Additionally, the company engages in the urban renewal and development projects, including residential properties; provision of telecommunication services; and healthcare and electrical products. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Algoma Steel Group (Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications. Algoma Steel Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

