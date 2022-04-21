Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $740.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.08.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $419.18 on Thursday. Align Technology has a one year low of $372.62 and a one year high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.90 and its 200-day moving average is $550.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Align Technology by 117.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,628,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

