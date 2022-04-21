Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $29.47. 1,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -97.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,289 shares of company stock worth $1,217,941. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after purchasing an additional 827,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,463 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

