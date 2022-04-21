Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.10. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

