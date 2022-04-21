Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $5.83. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ATST opened at GBX 979.05 ($12.74) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 964.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,001.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Alliance Trust has a one year low of GBX 867.84 ($11.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.12).

In other news, insider Josephine Dixon bought 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 979 ($12.74) per share, with a total value of £23,378.52 ($30,417.02). Also, insider Christopher Samuel bought 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 969 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £1,182.18 ($1,538.10). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,318 in the last ninety days.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

