Alliant Energy (LNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.670-$2.810 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.67-2.81 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,793,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,194,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 120,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

