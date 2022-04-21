Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALNY stock opened at $167.95 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average is $168.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.59.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

