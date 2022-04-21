Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

AOSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12,727.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

