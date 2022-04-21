Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ: DRTS):

4/15/2022 – Alpha Tau Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “

4/14/2022 – Alpha Tau Medical is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Alpha Tau Medical is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Alpha Tau Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “

4/4/2022 – Alpha Tau Medical is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Alpha Tau Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “

Shares of DRTS stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

