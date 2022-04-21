Alphabet Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $24.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $24.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $22.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $24.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $27.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $38.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $114.09 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,349.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,564.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,683.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,792.51. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,230.05 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

