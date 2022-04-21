Alphabet Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $24.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $24.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $22.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,075.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $24.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $27.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $38.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $114.09 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,408.10.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,560.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,677.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,785.61.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

