Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $3,450.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,500.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,406.82.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,560.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,677.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2,785.61. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 116.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

