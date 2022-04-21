Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINE. Jonestrading began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,260. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,341,389.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 58,236 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

