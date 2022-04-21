AltaGas (ALA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion.
ALA stock opened at C$30.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.23 and a 1-year high of C$31.16. The stock has a market cap of C$8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.93.
Several analysts have issued reports on ALA shares. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CSFB boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.61.
About AltaGas (Get Rating)
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
