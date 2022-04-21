Altice USA (ATUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altice USA by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after acquiring an additional 511,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $16,248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Altice USA by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 542,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $13,365,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

