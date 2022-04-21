Altius Minerals Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$24.92 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$14.92 and a twelve month high of C$25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.70 million.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

