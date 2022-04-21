Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Altra Industrial Motion has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.550-$3.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.55-3.70 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AIMC opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

