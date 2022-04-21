Altria Group (MO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Altria Group has set its FY22 guidance at $4.79-$4.93 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MO stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,334,000 after purchasing an additional 211,173 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,809 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

