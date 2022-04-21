Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $562.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

