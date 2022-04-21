Amazon.com (AMZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $76 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,079.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,095.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,248.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,671.45 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 89,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $298,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,095.14.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.