Amazon.com (AMZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $76 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,079.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,095.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,248.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,671.45 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 89,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $298,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,095.14.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
