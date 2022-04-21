AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 568.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

