AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $270.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of AMCON Distributing worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

