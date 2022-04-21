AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.80. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $270.00.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.57% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.