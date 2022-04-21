Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.99%.

AMTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

