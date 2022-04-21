Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Raised to $65.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $3,086,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 463,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 91,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

