American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

