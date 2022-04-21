American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.04.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
